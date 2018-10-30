Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta arrested for traffic offense

Getty Images

As Eli Manning has struggled through another disappointing season, there’s been talk in New York that he could be replaced as the Giants’ starting quarterback by rookie Kyle Lauletta. But Lauletta isn’t helping make his case that he should be the face of the franchise.

The Jersey Journal reports that Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning while driving to the team’s practice facility after he failed to obey a police officer’s directions and came close to striking the officer with his vehicle.

“We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle,” a Giants official said. “We are still gathering information.”

Although Lauletta has been the third-string quarterback behind both Manning and Alex Tanney, the Giants liked him enough coming out of Richmond that they chose him in the fourth round of the draft, and there’s increasing talk that he should be given a shot to show what he can do before the season is over.

Given that the Giants are 1-7 and their offense couldn’t get much worse, it’s easy to picture Lauletta getting a chance at some point this season. But it’s also easy to picture the Giants concluding that if Lauletta can’t keep himself out of trouble when he knows he’s being considered for the starting job, that means he isn’t mature enough to be their starting quarterback.