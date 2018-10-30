Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is ready for anything this afternoon

Getty Images

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has already resigned himself to leaving Green Bay after this season.

What he doesn’t know is if he’ll have a new address by the end of the afternoon.

While he’s reportedly on the trade block heading into today’s 4 p.m. deadline, the Packer safety told Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin that he hasn’t heard anything so far.

“I’ve got about 24 hours and then we can talk,” Clinton-Dix said Monday. “I don’t know. You guys might be surprised.”

As many players, Clinton-Dix took on the “business is business” mantra because he knows this is out of his control.

The 2014 first-rounder was hopeful of a new contract from the Packers this offseason, but that never happened, and he admitted earlier this month he expected to be somewhere else once he hits the free agent market next spring.