Howie Roseman on Golden Tate trade: Our foot’s always going to be on the gas

Getty Images

The Eagles beat the trade deadline to swing a deal for wide receiver Golden Tate on Tuesday.

Tate comes to Philadelphia from Detroit and the Eagles will be sending a 2019 third-round pick to the Lions as compensation for the veteran wideout. Tate is in the final year of his contract, so that may wind up making him a pricey rental for the Eagles but executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said that the focus is only on the present in Philly right now.

“The message to our fans, to our players, to our coaches, to everyone in this organization is our foot’s always going to be on the gas,” Roseman said, via Zach Berman of Philly.com. “We’re always trying to win. …What we can do now is try to do that for this season and this moment.”

Roseman said Tate “fits what we do offensively” and he’ll have the rest of this week and all of next week to work on making sure he has the system down before the Eagles resume their schedule with the Cowboys in Week 10.