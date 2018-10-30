Jerry Jones had no problem with Jason Garrett’s World Series trip

AP

Jimmy Johnson had a problem with Jason Garrett attending the World Series in Los Angeles last week, calling it a bad look for the coach of a 3-4 team. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had no problem with his coach’s travel plans on the team’s open date.

“I’m not associated with anybody who works any harder than Jason Garrett,” Jones said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “I can assure you he did have his mind on our team. We spent good parts of the weekend in conversation regarding this team. . . .I know where Jason Garrett’s mind is, and I know where his work ethic is.

“A little bit of respite now and then as far as a bye week, it is not an issue.”

Jones watched his alma mater, the University of Arkansas, play over the weekend. His grandson, John Stephen Jones, is a quarterback at the school.

“I think we all recognize, no one recognizes more the visibility and, if you will, interest in what we are doing when we aren’t playing football on that particular weekend,” Jones said. “And, so, everyone takes that into account. But as far as going back to Jason, I just chuckle when I think about there might be some criticism as to where his mind is and his work ethic.”