Joey Bosa feels he’s “really making strides” in getting back on field

Word has been that defensive end Joey Bosa isn’t ready to play yet, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn stopped short of ruling him out of Week Nine’s game against the Seahawks when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Lynn said that Bosa is “getting closer” to making his first appearance of the season and Bosa said his foot is “getting better every single day” after a long stretch where things were moving slowly. While he’s not putting a target date on the calendar, Bosa said he’s “really making strides” of late.

“It was my first day in cleats,” Bosa said, via the team’s website. “I actually got in some three-point stances. I’ve been running straight ahead. The fastest times I’ve run yet. I’m feeling good. Straight ahead is really good right now. Not much discomfort. It’s definitely been something that’s tough to deal with; managing but not pushing it too hard, and not being able to get any quality work in the next day because of it being too sore.”

Bosa called his prognosis week to week at this point and said that once he’s cleared to “practice on a Wednesday, I will play that week.” That will be a welcome moment for the Chargers as they try to turn a 5-2 start into their first playoff appearance since 2013.