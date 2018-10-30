John Elway doesn’t seem to be troubled by Case Keenum’s 10 interceptions

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum threw seven interceptions in all of 2017. He has thrown 10 in eight games of 2018.

So what does the man who signed Keenum, Broncos G.M. John Elway, think of that?

“Case will be the first one to tell you that some of the decisions haven’t been really good,” Elway told reporters on Tuesday. “He works on that. I know that he’s not trying to do it and he continues to work on that and try to prevent the turnovers. I think he did a lot of good things last week [against the Chiefs]. I think he moved around and used his feet a little bit.”

Keenum was at his best last year in Minnesota when he moved away from the pocket, periodically resetting, looking for a receiver, moving, resetting, looking for a receiver — and eventually finding a wide-open receiver. This year, he hasn’t done that nearly as much.

“We also have to get him in good situations too, the situations we could get him in,” Elway added. “I think there’s a feel. I think [offensive coordinator] Billy [Musgrave] is getting a better feel for what he does best. I think we’ll continue to work that way and try to keep him out of situations. You’re going to have those interceptions. It’s not something you can just put a finger on and say, ‘Ok, we’re going to put an end to it.'”

Still, it wasn’t a problem last year in Minnesota. Maybe Musgrave or someone else on the offensive staff should look at the things Keenum did well last year, and start doing them this year. It’s a simple proposition, but it requires football coaches to shed ego and be creative and ultimately embrace things that work and avoid things that don’t, even if it’s not part of their “system.”