John Elway on Demaryius Thomas trade: We want to play young WRs

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
AP

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is headed from Denver to Houston along with a seventh-round pick in a deal that will send a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick back to the Broncos.

There hasn’t been a formal announcement of the deal yet, but Broncos General Manager John Elway has acknowledged that Thomas is done with the team after more than eight full seasons with the club. Elway said that Thomas, who is second in many franchise receiving categories behind Rod Smith, will be in the team’s Ring of Honor someday, but that they wanted to look at younger players in the second half of this season.

“With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him,” Elway said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It was best for both sides. We weren’t going to do this unless we got value. We weren’t taking less than a fourth.”

The leader of that group of young receivers is 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton and he should see the biggest spike in playing time with Thomas off of the depth chart. Sutton has 17 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “John Elway on Demaryius Thomas trade: We want to play young WRs

  3. Really doesn’t matter who plays WR if the QB has no time to throw.

    BTW this is Elway admitting they have no chance at the playoffs.

  4. “It was best for both sides. We weren’t going to do this unless we got value. We weren’t taking less than a fourth.”

    Well John you kinda did, seeing as the 7th you traded with DT will likely be worth more come draft time than the 7th you received in return.

  5. I’m thankful for DT’s contribution to the Broncos over the years. However, I am very excited to see Courtland Sutton in a feature role. He looks like he will have a great NFL career.

  6. jjackwagon says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    Really doesn’t matter who plays WR if the QB has no time to throw.

    BTW this is Elway admitting they have no chance at the playoffs.

    —————–

    It’s more like Keenum holds onto the ball for 4+ seconds when he actually does have time. I’ve seen Manning, Brady, Brees have incapable offensive lineman and still manage to keep the team in the game.

    Keenum has zero awareness…

  8. Dublin Demons says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    Thomas hasn’t been good for 2 years, Texans will not be happy.

    ————

    Given that Denver hasn’t had a real QB for over two years, how can you tell?

  9. DT is making $14 million a year and has a year to go on his contract. With the young receivers the Broncos have this is a good move. DT is among the best Broncos players to wear the uniform and he deserves a spot in their Ring Of Fame.

  10. Good move by the Texans after losing Will Fuller. A much reduced cost than say a player like Amari Cooper who is much younger than Thomas but hard to say he’s better than Thomas.

  11. Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

  14. This is a smart move by the Broncos. DaeSean Hamilton and Courtland Sutton both have big futures in the NFL, and Thomas hasn’t played well in 3 years. These two young guys are just too good to keep off the field. Most of us haven’t seen a lot of Hamilton, but Penn State fans know he’s the real deal. Both these guys are red zone threats who actually have great hands, and make the difficult catches in crowds. I’m kind of surprised the Broncos haven’t been playing these guys more.

  15. Yes it’s a business, but man am I going to miss DT the man and his gracious personality. Always a class act. See you in the Ring of Fame DT!!!!

  16. Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

    ______
    Is that why Elway has one of the best winning records as GM, five AFC West titles, two SB appearances, one Lombardi, and a very promising draft class from last year? All this in 7 years? How is your GM doing. Share.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!