John Elway on Demaryius Thomas trade: We want to play young WRs

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is headed from Denver to Houston along with a seventh-round pick in a deal that will send a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick back to the Broncos.

There hasn’t been a formal announcement of the deal yet, but Broncos General Manager John Elway has acknowledged that Thomas is done with the team after more than eight full seasons with the club. Elway said that Thomas, who is second in many franchise receiving categories behind Rod Smith, will be in the team’s Ring of Honor someday, but that they wanted to look at younger players in the second half of this season.

“With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him,” Elway said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It was best for both sides. We weren’t going to do this unless we got value. We weren’t taking less than a fourth.”

The leader of that group of young receivers is 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton and he should see the biggest spike in playing time with Thomas off of the depth chart. Sutton has 17 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

43 responses to “John Elway on Demaryius Thomas trade: We want to play young WRs

  3. Really doesn’t matter who plays WR if the QB has no time to throw.

    BTW this is Elway admitting they have no chance at the playoffs.

  "It was best for both sides. We weren't going to do this unless we got value. We weren't taking less than a fourth."

    Well John you kinda did, seeing as the 7th you traded with DT will likely be worth more come draft time than the 7th you received in return.

  5. I’m thankful for DT’s contribution to the Broncos over the years. However, I am very excited to see Courtland Sutton in a feature role. He looks like he will have a great NFL career.

  jjackwagon says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    Really doesn’t matter who plays WR if the QB has no time to throw.

    BTW this is Elway admitting they have no chance at the playoffs.

    —————–

    It's more like Keenum holds onto the ball for 4+ seconds when he actually does have time. I've seen Manning, Brady, Brees have incapable offensive lineman and still manage to keep the team in the game.

Keenum has zero awareness…

    Keenum has zero awareness…

  Dublin Demons says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    Thomas hasn't been good for 2 years, Texans will not be happy.

    ————

    Given that Denver hasn't had a real QB for over two years, how can you tell?

  9. DT is making $14 million a year and has a year to go on his contract. With the young receivers the Broncos have this is a good move. DT is among the best Broncos players to wear the uniform and he deserves a spot in their Ring Of Fame.

  10. Good move by the Texans after losing Will Fuller. A much reduced cost than say a player like Amari Cooper who is much younger than Thomas but hard to say he’s better than Thomas.

  11. Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

  14. This is a smart move by the Broncos. DaeSean Hamilton and Courtland Sutton both have big futures in the NFL, and Thomas hasn’t played well in 3 years. These two young guys are just too good to keep off the field. Most of us haven’t seen a lot of Hamilton, but Penn State fans know he’s the real deal. Both these guys are red zone threats who actually have great hands, and make the difficult catches in crowds. I’m kind of surprised the Broncos haven’t been playing these guys more.

  15. Yes it’s a business, but man am I going to miss DT the man and his gracious personality. Always a class act. See you in the Ring of Fame DT!!!!

  Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

    ______
    Is that why Elway has one of the best winning records as GM, five AFC West titles, two SB appearances, one Lombardi, and a very promising draft class from last year? All this in 7 years? How is your GM doing. Share.

  firerogergoodell says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:18 pm
    Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

    ————–

    This is only one organization dysfunctional enough to give a 1st for Cooper…. Let's not pretend the a single moron GM is some kind of measuring stick

  19. Hopkins is the #1, Thomas will be the 2, Hopkins is going to be the one doubled, this is actually a better situation for Thomas. on Denver he was viewed as a 1, so treated like a 1, but he really isnt a 1, he’s a very good 2.

    Dublin Demons says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    Thomas hasn't been good for 2 years, Texans will not be happy.

  Is that why Elway has one of the best winning records as GM, five AFC West titles, two SB appearances, one Lombardi, and a very promising draft class from last year? All this in 7 years? How is your GM doing. Share.

    ________________________

    I'm a Broncos fan too buddy, but we can admit and agree that Elway has had a lot of 1st round busts which sets you back. Shane Ray, Roby, Bolles, Paxton Lynch….the list goes on and on and the only reason this year was different is because they brought Kubiak in to help in the scouting department. I love Elway and he is to thank for recruiting Peyton and changing our fate for 4 amazing years. But outside of that his QB choices have been abysmal and Keenum is no different. Makes me sad that he can't tell a good QB from a scrub when he was an all-time legend himself.

  24. As I watch the elway news conference on the trade in left with the question… Do you think John Elway could go as Gary Busey for Halloween without wearing any costume at all?

  idiedpretty says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

    ______
    Is that why Elway has one of the best winning records as GM, five AFC West titles, two SB appearances, one Lombardi, and a very promising draft class from last year? All this in 7 years? How is your GM doing. Share.
    —————————————————-

    How about his last 3 first round picks before Chubb? Paxton Lynch, Bradley Roby, Shane Ray. Total busts.

  26. LOLOLOLOL hold on while i laugh a little longer. what’s Elways Record as GM 67-37 first year don’t count he was director of player personal. So the first 4yrs he rode a back seat to Manning, lets take the years when Manning was really the GM, cause lets face it, everyone came to play because of Manning not because Elway, so when Manning was defacto GM the team went 50-20, after Manning retired with the real GM, John Elway running the show, the team in 2.5 seasons is 17-23 and getting worse by the season, but some how this is a good GM to you? This is the same guy who gave up Wade Phillips for the bum you got at coach now? thats a good GM to you? child please lol.

    idiedpretty says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.

    ______
    Is that why Elway has one of the best winning records as GM, five AFC West titles, two SB appearances, one Lombardi, and a very promising draft class from last year? All this in 7 years? How is your GM doing. Share.

  firerogergoodell says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:18 pm
    Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.
    ——————————————–
    No actually this is proof that Jerry Jones is the worst GM in the NFL

  "With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him," Elway said…

    Read: "I've royally screwed up the team again this season and we're trying to get whatever we can for the future while we can.

  "Thomas hasn't been good for 2 years, Texans will not be happy."

    —————

    Thomas hasn’t been good because he hasn’t had anyone to throw to him, and the guys who did were on the ground before he or anyone else could get open.The Broncos wasted the golden years of what was a good WR combo between Sanders and Thomas.

    Thomas is a more a big play, high point the ball kind of guy. Those kind of receivers need accurate QBs to excel and put the ball when they can make a play on it. That’s why he played so well with Manning, in addition to the approach Manning took to getting reps at those kind of plays to learn where Thomas wanted the ball and when Manning could expect him to be open. Most great QBs do that with their receivers. Thomas hasn’t had a legit starter for two years, and even though Keenum is the emplaced starter now, he does not have the accuracy or pocket presence to deliver the ball reliably. In addition, he will be lining up opposite Hopkins. Unlike in Denver, where Sanders is a legitimate elite threat at WR but is best in the slot, Hopkins is most dangerous outside, like Thomas. Two outside threats with large frames are hard to defend. This also puts pressure directly on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who now have to devote both of their top corners to covering outside receivers.

    I’m not sure Watson is there yet when it comes to that kind of accuracy, or throwing a perfect back shoulder pass, or what not. However, I am sure that he will improve and he certainly has enough dedication to work on his connection with Thomas and the other receivers. If Houston can fix the O-line enough in a way to give Watson time to throw, especially deep balls, Thomas should find a good place to produce.

  charliecharger says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:27 pm
    This is a smart move by the Broncos. DaeSean Hamilton and Courtland Sutton both have big futures in the NFL, and Thomas hasn't played well in 3 years. These two young guys are just too good to keep off the field. Most of us haven't seen a lot of Hamilton, but Penn State fans know he's the real deal. Both these guys are red zone threats who actually have great hands, and make the difficult catches in crowds. I'm kind of surprised the Broncos haven't been playing these guys more.

    ________________________________________________________________-

    Not to mention Tim Patrick. The Broncos are stacked at WR. If only we could be stacked at every other offensive position…..

  35. Elway wouldn’t accept less than a fourth but he did. I imagine the Broncos 7th round pick will be better than the Texans. Hence less value than a 4th.

  36. This badly suggests the Bronco’s are giving up on the year. This sends a bad message to all NFL fans. Goodell, the NFL and owners are reflecting signs that they are more concerned about their egos than the fans. Case in point…..the LA Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Who’s next?

  38. Good trade for both teams. D.t. Will benefit with Hopkins being doubled. Denver got a pick for a guy they probably would cut next season, clearing 19 million in cap space next year.

  39. It’s strange the Broncos signed him to that big contract. They paid him like he was going to be a huge part of the offense but then never saw through on that. Part of it was their line being poor which kept them from throwing much down the field but even when they did have time to throw you never got the impression feeding Thomas was a major consideration.

  irerogergoodell says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:18 pm
    Only a 4th round pick for Thomas after the Raiders got a 1st for Cooper?

    John Elway is the worst GM in the NFL.
    ______________________

    Either that or Jerry Jones is.

  "One more loss to the Chiefs on the way out the door, son of crackhead"

    ———

    Have you ever had anything to say about anybody that wasn't negative?

  slick50kc says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    One more loss to the Chiefs on the way out the door, son of crackhead.
    —————————-
    Derrick Thomas was no saint – it's better to be the son of a crackhead than being an absent father to several kids with several women.

