Kyle Lauletta charged with eluding police and resisting arrest

The Weehawken Police Department has released a report about the arrest of Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta in New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

Lauletta has been charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest along with motor vehicle charges that include reckless driving and disregarding an officer’s instructions.

Per the report, Lauletta was observed driving recklessly in traffic as he closed in on a highway entrance and was told by an officer to continue driving in a marked lane. Lauletta allegedly came close to hitting the officer while making an illegal turn in an attempt to evade him and then refused to cooperate with another officer who stopped him a short time later.

The report also says that Lauletta’s car was involved in a similar incident on Monday and issued a summons by mail because he was not stopped at the scene.

Lauletta was a fourth-round pick this year and has not played this season. The prospect of that changing has been the subject of conversation this week as the Giants contemplate how to proceed after starting the year with seven losses in the last eight games, but Tuesday’s arrest may not have anyone with the team rushing to move him into the lineup.