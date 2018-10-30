LeSean McCoy feeling frustration over poor offensive performance

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy doesn’t know if he’ll still be with the Bills at the end of the day.

But he’s certain he’s never been through anything like this.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the veteran running back was “sullen” in the locker room after last night’s loss to the Patriots, but it was more than the weight of one more loss weighing on him.

He admitted “I’m not really playing well at all,” and when asked if he questioned his own ability, he replied: “S—. I still can play. I still can play. Defenses know I still can play. You see the way they approach me when I’m in the game.”

In reference to today’s trade deadline, and the possibility he could be moved, he replied: “Who knows, man.”

What he does know is this is a season like no other. He had 12 carries for 13 yards last night against the Patriots, and 12 of those yards came on one run. He also caught six passes for 82 yards, but he’s still having a historically bad season, with just 75 carries for 275 yards through eight games. He ran for 1,138 and added 448 receiving yards last year.

“This is my team, . . . I’m happy here,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter whether I was here or anywhere else, playing a season like this, you would be mad. I don’t think it’s a matter of where I’m at. It’s just what’s been taking place and how things are going offensively. . . .

“What do I got, 200 yards? In the [eighth game]? That’s never happened to me. Yeah, it’s different. It’s a different season. I’m 30 years old, playing since when I’ve been in high school. This stuff [has] never happened to me. It is tough.”

He’s feeling the frustration of everyone associated with the 2-6 Bills.