Lions trade Golden Tate to Eagles

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
Golden Tate is heading to Philadelphia.

Tate, the Lions wide receiver who is in the final year of his contract and has been the subject of trade speculation, was traded to the Eagles today. Tate confirmed on Twitter that he’s heading to Philadelphia.

The Lions are getting the Eagles’ third-round draft pick in the deal.

The 30-year-old Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season.

For the Lions, it’s an odd move considering they just traded for defensive tackle Damon Harrison last week. If the Lions think they’re contenders, it would seem odd that they’d trade Tate away. If the Lions think they’re out of contention and need to build for the future, why trade a draft pick for Harrison, an expensive veteran?

Regardless, the defending champion Eagles now add a playmaker for their playoff run. They’re all-in to try to repeat, and they hope Tate can help them get back to the Super Bowl.

54 responses to “Lions trade Golden Tate to Eagles

  10. Flash1287 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:51 pm
    Eh , one year dynasty
    ——
    So winning SBLII is a bad thing?

  11. This makes no sense, but that’s the Lions for you. One week they make an awesome move getting Snacks for next to nothing, the next week they trade our dynamic slot receiver away for a draft pick and make it seem like they are pretty much giving up. Ugh.

  13. Seems a bit high pick for 30 year old but like Tate a lot as a player. Guessing they could not pry Devante Parker from Dolphins.

    Need to get some D now

  22. Alshon, Tate, Agholor is a great trio. And with Ertz on the field, who the heck do you cover? Howie going all in to get back to the dance. Love it.

  24. To answer your question, Michael David Smith – The Lions traded Tate because they knew they weren’t going to resign him for the price he wants. You might as well get a 3rd rounder for a guy you know won’t be here next year.

    Additionally, Harrison was traded for a 5th rounder, which is not a valuable pick. You mention Harrison having an “expensive” contract, but I think that is debatable. I, for example, thought the Harrison contract was rather friendly to the team.

  26. The haters of the Reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles are out in force because they know this opens up the field for Wentz and the offense. This gives them space that had been gone with all the injuries at WR. It’s ok, this gives Tate time to assimilate before the Champs make their run. The Champs will see you chumps in the playoffs!

  29. sigbouncer says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:59 pm
    Wonder if they will try and swing a deal for Shady now? Tate and Shady would up their offense to elite.
    —————-

    Sounds like a radio show. Tate and Shady In The Morning

  30. As inept as my Packers are, they again totally whiffed missing out on this guy.

    Why can’t my Packers make good moves like the Eagles do? Heck, even the Browns do the right thing firing their coach and we keep Mikey.

  31. I sure hope that is not the case but if it is, it’s one year longer than half the teams in the NFL has experienced the past 20 years.

    ————————————-
    Flash1287 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:51 pm
    Eh , one year dynasty

  35. The problem is we would have gotten a compensatory pick (3rd?) if we lost Tate to free agency anyways. That’s what frustrating to me here.

    I am glad they kept Brandon Powell now though, so we have someone in the slot that can develop. And Golladay can continue to develop into a star!

  37. Lions aren’t giving up; this is actually an unusually smart move – they’re good at WR. Tate is gone after this year. 3rd round pick for him almost makes Jerry look wise. Almost.

  38. Lions were not going to resign Tate to a market value contract after the season. The selling rate was likely the comp pick they would get if they lost him (probably a third rounder). So I can see the logic from that perspective.

    However, I don’t get the mixed signals, as stated in the article. Are they in (Harrison trade) or out (Tate trade)? Although we as fans are not entitled to the answer, I’d like to know Quinn’s logic here.

  39. traded away a draft pick to get someone who can play and help going forward whos under contract thru 2020
    traded FOR a draft pick for a player whos NOT under contract next year and were gonna have trouble signing.
    makes perfect sense to me

  41. It pains me to say it as a Cowboys fan but that is a great move by the Philly front office. Tate isn’t in the elite category, but he is definitely in the top 15.

    Hey Jerry and Red J…see how proper negotiating works? They gave up a 3rd; you boys gave up a 1st for hands of stone.

  42. logicalvoicesays says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:54 pm
    So alone up here.

    In first place.

    ALL THE WAY UP HERE. ALONE.

    Watch desperate moves like this from little teams like Eagles.

    Pathetic. We won the division already. HTTR.
    __________________________________________________-

    Thanks for this, typical of Redskins fans to claim victory after week 8. I’ll just hold onto this until the actual end of the regular season.

  43. TJ Jones will be decent in the slot. So will Brandon Powell. Lions will be fine. Eagles are way better off with Tate instead of Denaryious Thomas

  46. I’m thinking 9-7, but depending on how they fare in the 4 division games against Dallas and Washington, it could be enough to win the division, which they have to do. Possible 10-6 if they sweep the remaining division games. 9-7 won’t cut it as a wild card for them in the NFC this year. Losses to the Vikings and Panthers loom large….with games @Rams @Saints on the schedule. Heavy is the Crown….

  47. As a giant fan this is great to see that the iggles are beefing up on O ,,this just might make other teams in the NFC give a Kings Ransom for Odell !

  48. Odd move? No it’s not. Harrison is signed for 2 more years and a position thats very important in that defense. Tate meanwhile is on his final year at a position of strength already for Detroit. There was no way he was going to be brought back so why not get a 3rd rounder for him. Very Smart is what you should have said

  49. One and done! One year dynasty! I hate when opposing fans bring this stuff up. Gosh, I wish my team didn’t win the Super Bowl so they wouldn’t get called those names! It’s better to NOT win a Super Bowl for 20 to 30 years so that way we’d never be one and done. Darn it to heck Howie Roseman for doing such a good job! Now we’re a one year dynasty…..and I have a tear on my cheek. I hate you too Doug Peterson!!

  50. phillybilly 00 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:55 pm
    Flash1287 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:51 pm
    Eh , one year dynasty
    ——
    So winning SBLII is a bad thing

    Not at all it’s a great thing. But that was last season
    Right now they are just average 4-4
    You are what your record says you are.

  53. Golden Tate is a solid person and player. Philly is getting a gem. A smart move by Detroit too, though it’s sad to say as a Lions fan. There’s no way they pay Tate what he wants next year. And Stafford has proved he can spread the ball around to whomever. Remember this name: Brandon Powell, undrafted WR, Florida. He plays the exact same role as Tate and killed it in pre-season. Time will tell if he’s the real deal in the regular season.

