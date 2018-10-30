Lions trade Golden Tate to Eagles

Getty Images

Golden Tate is heading to Philadelphia.

Tate, the Lions wide receiver who is in the final year of his contract and has been the subject of trade speculation, was traded to the Eagles today. Tate confirmed on Twitter that he’s heading to Philadelphia.

The Lions are getting the Eagles’ third-round draft pick in the deal.

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! —

Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

The 30-year-old Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season.

For the Lions, it’s an odd move considering they just traded for defensive tackle Damon Harrison last week. If the Lions think they’re contenders, it would seem odd that they’d trade Tate away. If the Lions think they’re out of contention and need to build for the future, why trade a draft pick for Harrison, an expensive veteran?

Regardless, the defending champion Eagles now add a playmaker for their playoff run. They’re all-in to try to repeat, and they hope Tate can help them get back to the Super Bowl.