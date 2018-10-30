Matt Barkley visiting Bills

Getty Images

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has missed the past two games with an elbow injury. His replacement, Derek Anderson, was diagnosed with a concussion at the end of Monday night’s game.

That leaves the Bills with Nathan Peterman.

With the Bills down to one healthy quarterback, Matt Barkley will visit Buffalo on Wednesday, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Barkley has remained a free agent since the Bengals cut him off injured reserve with a settlement Sept. 12.

He has played 11 games, with six starts since the Eagles made him a fourth-round pick in 2013. Barkley also has spent time with the Bears, Cardinals and 49ers.