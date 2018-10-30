Mike Tomlin weary of questions about Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin has said more than once this season he wasn’t going to talk about Le'Veon Bell, that he was tired of answering questions about the holdout running back. So on Tuesday, the Steelers coach didn’t answer.

“Any other questions?” Tomlin said when asked about Bell yet again, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Talk all season was whether the Steelers might trade Bell to get what they could for the star running back, who is scheduled to hit free agency in March. To facilitate a trade, Bell had to report and sign his franchise tag before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. He didn’t, so the Steelers couldn’t.

Bell remains a no-show, unhappy that the Steelers applied the franchise tag for the second consecutive year.

He can remain absent only for two more weeks to A.) Play this season; and B.) Remain eligible for free agency in 2019.

The Steelers could rescind the tag, allowing him immediately to become a free agent, but Bouchette said Pittsburgh doesn’t want to risk him signing with an AFC competitor like the Ravens or Patriots.

Bell is losing $855,000 per week in his holdout.