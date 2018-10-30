Mike Zimmer not disappointed by first half of the season

Getty Images

The Vikings went 13-3 last season and hops of bettering that record this season came to an end with last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Losing that game left them with a 4-3-1 record through the halfway point of their schedule and hopes were higher than that coming into the year. That isn’t something that is going to lead head coach Mike Zimmer to feel down about the way the season is going, however.

Zimmer said on Monday that he feels “like we’re starting to become a pretty good football team” and pointed to the games left on the schedule as being all that matters right now.

“I’m not disappointed,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “It is what it is. We’ve got eight more games to go, and that will always determine what we end up doing.”

One thing that would help the Vikings do well in those games would be improved health as they were missing six starters against the Saints. The coming days will determine which of them will be back for Week Nine against the Lions and the Vikings will then have a bye week for further recovery before hitting the home stretch of their schedule.