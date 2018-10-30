New Jets gambling sponsorship raises NFL concerns

Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s decision to open the doors to sports wagering has opened the floodgates for legal, and illegal, gambling operations to spend money in an effort to attract attention and, ultimately, business. The proliferation of sponsorship opportunities has vexed multiple media outlets that try to separate legitimate from illegitimate in the hopes of avoiding potential issues with state or federal governments.

The NFL isn’t immune to this challenge, either. Via the New York Post, the Jets have launched a partnership with 888.com, a sports betting website owned by 888 Holdings.

According to the Post, the Jets believe the partnership doesn’t violate league policy because the ads being run by the team don’t specifically name 888sport, which is the company’s sports betting site.

It remains to be seen whether that’s good enough for the league, which easily could tell the Jets to cancel the deal and move on.

888 Holdings is a foreign company with clear aspirations to make money via U.S. operations. Unless 888 Holdings is properly licensed to operate a New Jersey sports book or other online gambling activities, it’s hard to imagine the Jets’ relationship with the company lasting for very long.

Of course, even not very long may be long enough for 888.com to get the awareness that it seeks.