NFL confirms four games in London in 2019

The NFL has confirmed that it will play four games in London in 2019.

Three games were played in London this season, and fan support was strong enough that the league is showing no sign of slowing down in its efforts to grow the sport across the pond.

This year all three games were played at Wembley Stadium. Next year two games will be played at Wembley and two games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium. The NFL worked with Tottenham Hotspur on stadium construction to ensure the stadium would have a playing surface suitable for American football, as well as locker rooms big enough for the NFL, whose rosters are significantly larger than soccer rosters.

The NFL has not announced which teams will play in London next year, although the Jaguars have already confirmed they will continue playing one home game a year in London, even after Jaguars owner Shad Khan was unsuccessful in his attempt to buy Wembley Stadium.