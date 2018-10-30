NFL suspends Mychal Kendricks eight games

Getty Images

The indefinite has become definite for Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL has suspended Kendricks eight games under the Personal Conduct Policy for his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges. Kendricks will receive credit for the three games he has missed, and he’ll be eligible to play on Monday, December 10, when the Seahawks host the Vikings. (Kendricks’ brother, Eric, plays for Minnesota.)

Kendricks also may return to the Seahawks as of Week 12 and participate in meetings and practices.

Kendricks has appeal rights, but no decision has been made as to whether they will be exercised. At a time when the league seemed to be determined to keep him off the field for the rest of the year, the ability to return for the final four games of the regular season and potential postseason games constitutes an unexpected win.

Still, an eight-game suspension for a white-collar crime seems a little stiff, given that the baseline suspension for domestic violence is six games — and in light of the reality that the league has on multiple occasions reduced the punishment based on mitigating factors.

If there’s no appeal, Kendricks will be back for the final push to the playoffs, and he could be a difference maker for a team that, as Russel Wilson recently told PFT, feels a lot like it did in 2012, when no one expected anything off a team that was a year away from a Super Bowl win.

Given that Kendricks is facing a prison term that could be in the range of three years, this could be the last season of his football career. That will likely prompt him to make the most out of it.