Packers deal Ty Montgomery to Ravens

The Packers have traded running back Ty Montgomery to the Ravens for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It’s not surprising given Montgomery’s decision to return a kickoff out of the end zone with 2:05 remaining in a two-point game against the Rams on Sunday. Montgomery’s fumble and the aftermath of teammates anonymously complaining about him sealed his fate in Green Bay.

Montgomery admitted Monday he was unsure of his role on the team. So he and the Packers were ready to move on.

He had 105 yards on 26 carries and 15 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also had 210 kickoff return yards.

Montgomery will get a fresh start in Baltimore, which was in need of running back help.

83 responses to “Packers deal Ty Montgomery to Ravens

  4. Ty made a fatal mistake. Signing with the Packers in the first place. Now he’s gone. Lucky guy.

  13. Well, I guess we really don’t need Ty when we have Aaron. After all, Aaron is all we’ve got anyway.

  14. Ty is probably glad to get out of Green Bay after Packer fans threatened him and his family after the game.

  15. Not too surprising. He made a decision that prevented them from getting a chance to win a game in direct opposition to what he was told to do. You can’t keep a guy like that on your team. He had to go. At least they got something for him.

  16. Good – GB shoots themselves in the foot because their coach is insecure.

    A team hurting for RBs now has one less.

  17. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:23 pm
    Ty made a fatal mistake. Signing with the Packers in the first place. Now he’s gone. Lucky guy.

    ———-

    He made a fatal mistake by signing with a team who drafted him?

  19. You had to get this guy out of your building. He ruined a great finish for all of America and he also could have screwed the Packers season lumbering out from 2 yards deep basically to either be tackled at the 19 or fumble it while wasting a 2:00 warning timeout. It was the worst of the worst mistake!

  20. Dude is solid utility player on offense and returner, not a pure RB or WR…drafted too high to begin with…..

  21. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Way to kick your player when he’s down, Green Bay.
    ————————————————————————————-
    HE was down? The guy who screwed the pooch was down? What about the oither 52 guyts who worked their butts off all game so this guy could go off script and blow it for everyone. He deserved to be kicked while he was down, several times. Then shipped off to the hellhole in Baltimore.

  23. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:25 pm
    Can Aaron run the ball with his gimpy leg?

    Your level of obsession with the Packers is impressive. The sacrifice of not taking on employment in order to troll websites all day truly puts you at the top. Nice work!

  27. Wow, they really moved quickly to get approval of this trade from the Packers’ 350,000 owners.

  28. Well a 7th rounder is more than the Vikings got for Blair Walsh or Daniel Carlson.

    Just sayin’……..

  30. higheriqthanyou says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:30 pm
    Good – GB shoots themselves in the foot because their coach is insecure.

    A team hurting for RBs now has one less.

    ————————————————————————-
    You have no idea what leadership or credibility is about, dude. You cannot preach accountability, the need to follow directions and not putting yourself ahead of the team and keep this guy in the locker room after what happened.

  34. A 7th round pick for a 3rd string RB is a decent deal.

    Wish Ty the best. He is a good dude. Just never became a good WR and when he switched to RB he never performed better than his 3rd string RB status.

    McCarthy was taking bullets for playing him too much and Ty was still not happy with his playing time.

    Time to move on.

    I hope the next thing I hear is that Trevor Davis has been activated off IR. I want no further kick returning issues this season. That gets Tramon off punts. I hate risking starters to injuries on special teams.

  35. I forgive you Ty.

    You have been blessed with God given remarkable speed and athletic skill.

    It is also “NOT” your fault that God gave you the intelligence of a mentally challenged field mouse.

  36. Good job Gute. Getting someone to pay his salary (modest though it is) and got a pick to boot. Not to mention removed a potential distraction.

    Jeffy appears to have started his Halloween celebrating early.

  37. Garbage Packer fans threatening his family??
    Really Justify this poor behavior Packers fans!
    Poor dude gets his career destroyed by the Packers when they tried to make him a RB.
    Tell me how Packers fans you justify this to a man?

  43. Part of this is on McCarthy for trying to convert him into a running back. He was never going to be a running back. Not quick enough, not agile enough, and not durable enough. He was a good slot receiver and they should have kept him there.

  46. higheriqthanyou says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Good – GB shoots themselves in the foot because their coach is insecure.
    A team hurting for RBs now has one less.

    +++++++

    quality over quantity. Packers offense uses three wideouts about 70% of the time, having three backs in the rotation wasn’t working out that well. I’d rather have the guy averaging over 6 yards a carry on the field even if he has trouble picking up the blitz.

  49. Wow, all the packer fans saying what a good runner Ty was and such an addition to the backfield he was going to be. Now they applaud the packers for running him out of town. Wishing washy at its finest.

  50. wilkersonswobblykankles says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    How will he ever get the cow shart smell out of his clothes
    ______________

    I don’t know, maybe we should just ask your mom.

  52. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Way to kick your player when he’s down, Green Bay.
    >>>>>>><<<<<<<<<
    You'd never make it in real life, Wisco.

  54. He was a good slot receiver and they should have kept him there.

    +++++

    Evidence please? But for argument’s sake, if Montgomery was a receiver he would be behind Adams, Allison, Scantling-Valdes, and Cobb. Probably St. Brown too.

    Good luck Ty, apparently you have a vast amount of undiscovered talent to share with the world.

  56. I would think Vike fans would be more concerned about their own fanbase throwing cans of beer at the opponents on the sideline.

  57. Good riddance. I would have been ecstatic if we outright released him. Getting a 7th round pick for his is a huge win. Cut the cancer from the team and got something in return.

  58. Situation was untenable. Montgomery gets a fresh start. Packers get something in return. I wish him well.

  63. higheriqthanyou says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:30 pm
    Good – GB shoots themselves in the foot because their coach is insecure.

    A team hurting for RBs now has one less.
    ______________

    Not really, Montgomery was just a gimmick 3rd string RB, who’s snaps, and portion of the playbook, can be easily replaced by Randall Cobb.
    That is, if McCarthy wants to continue this farce of putting a receiver into the backfield.

    The now open roster spot can also be filled with RB Tre Carson or FB Joe Kerridge both currently on the practice squad.
    It’s true that the Packers have eschewed the FB from their roster this year, but that may change and they could utilize Kerridge in a variety of ways in a pinch.
    My guess is, if the Packers are done shuffling pieces they’ll tap Carson for the spot.

    As for the trolls that are jeering this move or the compensation, Montgomery made 3 maybe 4 major gaffes during this game.
    He missed Donald on a crucial blitz pickup that led to a 3rd down sack late in the game.
    He threw a selfish tantrum on the sideline.
    Returned a kick he had no business touching and then proceeded to fumble away any chance Green Bay had of winning Sunday’s game.
    These are things we know of and can point to.
    I’m sure McCarthy did his due diligence in meeting with the player to see if the situation was manageable or not.
    Accountability has to mean something, unless your talent outweighs your mistakes.
    I salute Gutey for getting anything in return at this point.
    Montgomery was a dead man walking, everybody in the NFL knew it, and to swing a trade for a ham sandwich at this point would have been enough value to me.

  66. PurpleSkidMark says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:54 pm
    wilkersonswobblykankles says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    How will he ever get the cow shart smell out of his clothes
    ______________

    I don’t know, maybe we should just ask your mom.
    _______________________________________________________
    Nah, I’ll just ask yours. She is probably used to the question.

  69. TY should slam the heck out of the head coach and QB. Blame one play for lose, how about scoring more TD’s when you have the other team down. How about making better decision as a coach than five different running backs. Only the soap opera we watch on Sunday called the NFL.

  70. As for the trolls that are outraged at Packer fans for sending death threats to Ty Montgomery, before we all get ahead let’s examine what we’re talking about.

    Here is the entire quote from Ty Montgomery:
    “It’s tough for me to trust anyone now. Guys talking about how they can trust me, it’s tough for me to trust anyone now. With that being said, people are sending messages to my wife. People are making comments on posts about my son. I’m getting phone calls, people offering their houses to stay (at) because apparently people are making threats online.

    First off, none of this is o.k.
    Nobody should be sending messages to his wife and it’s extremely childish to comment on posts about his son.
    Life, family and children are all way bigger than any football game.

    Though he’s a bit vague on who and what kind of messages he’s received, nowhere in this quote did Ty say anything about anyone sending him a death threat personally.

    And in this day and age of social media, I have no idea what the attraction is to the modern day athlete to even be a part of it.
    It’s so easy to post garbage on twitter or a message board and hide anonymously, I mean, just look around you here on PFT.

    I can guarantee you, a majority of people were very pissed off at him at the time, but to take it to the next level was obviously in the extreme minority.
    Otherwise I might as well say that ALL the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium threw that beer can at Saint players Sunday night.

  71. allthingshudson says:
    October 30, 2018 at 4:17 pm
    As a Ravens fan I have no idea why we made this trade
    ————————————-
    Let me help you out. Our running game stinks and our return game stinks. Not a bad gamble for a 7th round pick 2 years from now.

  72. cheeseisfattening says:
    October 30, 2018 at 4:15 pm
    Ty Montgomery, just another Packer player in a long list of Packer players who get turned on by Packer fans as soon as they become exPackers.
    ////////////////////

    He gets turned-on by Packer fans?

    Only you could know that.

  74. I’d have taken two worn tackling dummies for Montgomery. I am glad he is no longer on the team. Dude doesn’t have much to offer. Can’t believe the Ravens gave up a 7!

  75. inozwetrust says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    allthingshudson says:
    October 30, 2018 at 4:17 pm
    As a Ravens fan I have no idea why we made this trade
    ————————————-
    Let me help you out. Our running game stinks and our return game stinks. Not a bad gamble for a 7th round pick 2 years from now.
    _______________

    Though I am totally onboard with the Packers making this move (I felt it had to be made considering the circumstances) that doesn’t mean Montgomery is without value.

    He’s only 25 years old and can create mismatches in the passing game coming out of the backfield.
    He just hasn’t been a difference maker as a RB and he’s had durability issues.
    Most importantly, he was stealing carries away from better backs in Green Bay.

    I really do believe this is a case of a player possibly being better off with a fresh start in new surroundings.
    And as noted before, at a minimal cost.
    I wish him well.

  76. h0metownzero says:

    Gute just got more for Ty than Spieldope got for Teddy.
    ###

    Are you sure?

    The Vikings allowed Teddy, Case and Sam to leave in free agency. Teddy signed for $5 mil, Case for $18 mil and Sam for $20 mil for 2018.

    That’s $43 mil in salaries for 2018 from just those three FA’s.

    Any compensatory pick that they derive off of Teddy’s $5 mil salary will be better than a 2020 7th round pick.

    And if we get absolutely nothing, that’s about how much a 2020 7th round pick is worth today.

  77. Ty made a bad decision at a critical time. It’s extremely unfortunate, and it’s perfectly understandable that his teammates and Packers fans would show anger over this. But please, nobody ever think that he was a bad teammate or a cancer to the team. He may have been third on the depth chart, and deservedly so, but he was still a positive influence and good role model on the team.

    All the best to you Ty, and I hope the change of scenery does you a world of good.

  78. chris1cat says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:45 pm
    Garbage Packer fans threatening his family??
    Really Justify this poor behavior Packers fans!
    Poor dude gets his career destroyed by the Packers when they tried to make him a RB.
    Tell me how Packers fans you justify this to a man?
    _________________

    There is no justifying it but there are clowns in every fan base, much like its not ALL Viking fans fault that one clown through a beer into a group of celebrating Saints.

  79. beerbratscheese says:
    October 30, 2018 at 5:38 pm
    Ty made a bad decision at a critical time. It’s extremely unfortunate, and it’s perfectly understandable that his teammates and Packers fans would show anger over this. But please, nobody ever think that he was a bad teammate or a cancer to the team. He may have been third on the depth chart, and deservedly so, but he was still a positive influence and good role model on the team.

    All the best to you Ty, and I hope the change of scenery does you a world of good.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Exactly. I gotta say, this one stings, and more than just a little bit. I’ve been high on this kid since day one.

    Ravens fans: You’re going to love “The Montster”… AND his mom. For those that don’t know, Ty’s mom adopted something like 19 kids, many of them “troubled,” even though she herself struggled financially. Under her influence and with her guidance, those “troubled kids” grew to be solid, productive adults, many of them highly successful. I think there may be 1 (one!) out of those 19 that didn’t manage to turn his life around. The lady is a true inspiration. Her story literally brought me to tears the first time I heard it.

    Also, pay no attention to the yammering of that bitter and delusional crowd to our West. Ty wasn’t “forced” to play running back, he volunteered for the job, citing an almost lifelong ambition/desire to play the position. I believe he’s just barely scratched the surface of how productive he can be. His blitz pickup game has grown by leaps and bounds in a very short time, relatively speaking, and his potential catching passes out of the backfield has got to be almost limitless.

    I think it’s safe to say most other Packer fans will be rooting for him in the same manner I will be, with the obvious exception of a few complete lunatics.

  81. I like this move by Gutey and the packers. They moved a guy that didn’t listen to his coaches. That had to be done plus the packers got a 7th rd pick for a guy. That is all Montgomery is just a guy. Well done packers

  83. LB Meredith says:
    October 30, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    I checked. Eddy Lacy is available.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    That’s a curious thing to say. The Ravens now have Montgomery to shore up their ranks and the Packers appear to be fairly well set with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Looking around the rest of the division, the Bears are in GREAT shape with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. The Lions, even though they’ve struggled in the run game for a time, seem to have really found something in Kerryon Johnson. The Vikings seem to be in good shape in the run game as well. Dalvin Cook has been an epic bust thus far but if he can ever get, and stay, healthy he’ll have a very real shot at turning it around. Beyond that, Latavius Murray is averaging 4.7 YPC. Cook may or may not get healthy and prove out in the long run but either way, I don’t see the Vikings having a need for Lacy.

Leave a Reply

