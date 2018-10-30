Packers deal Ty Montgomery to Ravens

Getty Images

The Packers have traded running back Ty Montgomery to the Ravens for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It’s not surprising given Montgomery’s decision to return a kickoff out of the end zone with 2:05 remaining in a two-point game against the Rams on Sunday. Montgomery’s fumble and the aftermath of teammates anonymously complaining about him sealed his fate in Green Bay.

Montgomery admitted Monday he was unsure of his role on the team. So he and the Packers were ready to move on.

He had 105 yards on 26 carries and 15 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also had 210 kickoff return yards.

Montgomery will get a fresh start in Baltimore, which was in need of running back help.