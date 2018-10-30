Packers trade Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
Mr. Clinton Dix is going to Washington.

Green Bay has traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s no surprise, as Clinton-Dix said Monday that he understood there was a good chance he would be traded. The deal got done just minutes before the NFL’s trade deadline this afternoon.

Clinton-Dix has started every game for the Packers and has never missed a game in his NFL career, and Washington will appreciate adding some consistency to its secondary. With Washington atop the NFC East, this is a move that’s about winning now.

Green Bay is also in playoff contention but apparently felt that it was better to move on from Clinton-Dix immediately than risk him walking away after the season in free agency.

56 responses to “Packers trade Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington

  8. I’m not laughing, but Ha Ha was fun while he lasted. I’m sure he’s elated about leaving Green Bay.

  9. Seems odd because one starting safety Swearinger is having an All-Pro type season so far and they’ve always been high on the other starting safety Nicholson. I guess they have a pretty good idea of how they’re going to use all three and I’ll be curious to see how they do it. Wonder what they gave up …

  11. Dennis Allen’s Outgoing Persona says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    With a presidential name like that, DC makes sense.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    Some would say, “With a criminal name like that, DC makes sense.”

  13. His stats are way better than his on field performance. Will give him some credit for a pretty good game against the Rams.

  14. Hail to the Redskins!
    Hail Victory!
    Braves on the Warpath!
    Fight for old D.C.!
    Run or pass and score—We want a lot more!
    Beat ’em, Swamp ’em,
    Touchdown! — Let the points soar!
    Fight on, fight on ‘Til you have won
    Sons of Wash-ing-ton. Rah!, Rah!, Rah!
    Hail to the Redskins!
    Hail Victory!
    Braves on the Warpath!
    Fight for old D.C.!

  16. Having a good arm is a requirement for my Packers. We need that to throw our players under the bus. Ty first, now Ha Ha will be run over by us fans for being unworthy.

  17. Curious to see what they gave up, but Washington got a good player.
    Love seeing the chess moves – Tate and, now, Clinton-Dix.

    If the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles want to make the play-offs, they may have to take two from Washington.
    Thank goodness Alex Smith is a close, but no cigar, QB come clutch time.

  18. What are the Cheeeeesers thinking?
    Ok let’s justify Packers fans just like you Justify wanting to hurt #88 family. Disgusting

  22. HAIL TO THE REDSKINS!!!
    THANK YOU GOD FOR MAKING ME A FAN OF THE FLAGSHIP FRANCHISE OF THE LEAGUE!!!
    =====================================================

    I’ll have what he’s having.

  24. He is just average. Play has regressed last two seasons. Never lived up to his 1st round draft selection. And this Packer fan never said there was no finer safety in the league.

  27. I guess GB is not too optimistic about a playoff run this year otherwise you wouldn’t trade one of your best defensive players. He’s likely not resigning next year, but that’s next year. You wouldn’t do that if you think you had a realistic shot at making a SB run.

  30. I hope the people in Washington understand what they’re getting in HCD. A non-competitive, unwilling tackler that lacks instincts and can’t cover. Watch the film from any game in the last two years and you’ll see one of the biggest jokes in the NFL. Getting anything for a guy like that is a steal. Enjoy him….he’s awful.

  33. Kinda expected this. But considering he was one of our most durable defensive players, I expected more than a 4th rounder.

  36. Anyone suggesting HCD is a good NFL player has never watched him. Ever. He’s terrible.
    =====

    All-Pro, 2016

    Only Packer All-Pro defender in the last 5 years.

  37. “logicalvoicesays says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:54 pm
    So alone up here.

    In first place.

    ALL THE WAY UP HERE. ALONE.

    Watch desperate moves like this from little teams like Eagles.

    Pathetic. We won the division already. HTTR.”

    3 articles later & his teams moves aren’t desperate, just everyone else’s.
    Most be getting shaky ALL THE WAY up there with your 1 game lead & 9 weeks left in the season.

  38. jvotoronto says:
    October 30, 2018 at 4:04 pm
    I guess GB is not too optimistic about a playoff run this year otherwise you wouldn’t trade one of your best defensive players.

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    If Ha Ha was one of greenbays best defensive players, they are really in trouble.

  39. Everyone saying he is terrible? He is the second ranked safety behind DJ Swearinger (already a Redskin) in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

  43. Don’t mind LogicalVoice. He’s been posting statements like that for years and I’ve actually grown to like them. They’re actually pretty funny. And at least he’s not the “Doug Pederson is a genius” guy.

  45. Something of a surprise to me. C-D kinda reminded me of Darren Sharper. Always there to intercept a pass someone else defensed or recover a fumble someone else generated…or…a career made by following receivers into the end zone.

    Still, a good man. Best of luck to him. Sincerely. Good guy.

  46. birdsfan1215 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    If the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles want to make the play-offs, they may have to take two from Washington.
    Thank goodness Alex Smith is a close, but no cigar, QB come clutch time.

    ===================

    Those Eagles better worry about getting on the north side of .500 before talking about repeating. Or for that matter, getting back into the conversation of being one of the best 6 teams in the conference. All with a QB who hasn’t even been tested in a playoff game yet.

    Don’t count those cigars yet…

  47. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    NFC EAST CHAMPS

    And then you WOKE UP.

    You’re going to take Smith over Wentz?

    Good luck with that.

    1-7. Enjoy

  48. logicalvoicesays says:

    THANK YOU GOD FOR MAKING ME A FAN OF… blah blah blah

    —-

    Please explain your reasoning that your Magical Sky Daddy “made” you a fan of one particular team of spoiled 20-something millionaires who care not one iota about you?

    Are you admitting that you are incapable of rational, independent thought and decision-making?

  50. packertruth says:
    October 30, 2018 at 4:09 pm
    they got a 4th round pick for him, for those wondering

    %@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    Well that’s good seeing he was only a 1st round pick. In TT we trust.

  53. Never lived up to his 1st round hype due to the name and Alabama pedigree. TT’s drafts sure sucked his last 3 years. Gutey was lucky to get a 4th rounder for the guy.

  55. My God this is an awful move. Good for Washington, but Jesus, it’s not like Green Bay has another safety just waiting in the wings to help them and Clinton Dix is actually pretty good.

  56. Rodgers should come to the Patriots when Brady retires. Foxborough is a lot like Green Bay.

