Packers trade Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington

Getty Images

Mr. Clinton Dix is going to Washington.

Green Bay has traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s no surprise, as Clinton-Dix said Monday that he understood there was a good chance he would be traded. The deal got done just minutes before the NFL’s trade deadline this afternoon.

Clinton-Dix has started every game for the Packers and has never missed a game in his NFL career, and Washington will appreciate adding some consistency to its secondary. With Washington atop the NFC East, this is a move that’s about winning now.

Green Bay is also in playoff contention but apparently felt that it was better to move on from Clinton-Dix immediately than risk him walking away after the season in free agency.