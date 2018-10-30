Panthers add a practice squad quarterback

Getty Images

Practice squad transactions are seldom news, except when they are a sign of what a team might think about their depth at a particular position.

The Panthers announced that they had signed quarterback Kyle Allen to their practice squad, and released safety Dezmen Southward.

Allen was in camp with the Panthers this offseason, and gives them an extra arm for practice.

They seem to need one of those, since Cam Newton didn’t throw in practice last week because of some shoulder discomfort, leaving backup Taylor Heinicke as the only quarterback on the roster. The Panthers eventually removed Newton from the injury report, but he didn’t feel comfortable attempting a Hail Mary last week.

Newton’s effectiveness on deep balls has been clearly different since his March 2017 shoulder surgery, but he has been able to stay on the field. He was having an up-and-down start to the season, but has played like an MVP the last five quarters, up to the fourth quarter show he put on against the Eagles and last week’s win against the top-ranked Ravens defense.

The fact they saw the need to add another quarterback suggests that Newton’s not going to be a regular in mid-week practices until his shoulder settles down, though he has shown he can play through whatever’s bothering him.