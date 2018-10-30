Pat Shurmur promises “consequences” for Kyle Lauletta

Getty Images

Kyle Lauletta faces punishment from the Giants for his Tuesday arrest, with coach Pat Shurmur promising “consequences for this type of behavior.”

Shurmur did not rule out a suspension for Lauletta during his weekly appearance on WFAN 660.

“We’ll see,” he told the radio station, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Police in Weehawken, New Jersey, arrested Lauletta and charged him with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest along with motor vehicle charges that include reckless driving and disregarding an officer’s instructions.

Shurmur called the arrest “disturbing.”

Giants fans have called for the team to bench Eli Manning in favor of the fourth-round draft pick. It seemed only a matter of time before Lauletta would get his chance to play if not start.

However, Shurmur was non-committal when asked if Lauletta’s arrest affects whether the third-string quarterback plays this season.

“There’s elements in the building of ‘OK, what does the future look like?’ We think of those things,” Shurmur said.

Lauletta returned to the team facility for work Tuesday afternoon, Shurmur said.