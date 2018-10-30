Patriots place Eric Rowe on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots have placed cornerback Eric Rowe on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Rowe injured his groin in Week Two. He missed three games, returned for two and sat out Monday night’s victory over Buffalo after missing practice last week.

He had 10 tackles and a pass breakup in four games, with two starts.

Rowe is in the final year of his contract and scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

The Patriots soon will have a replacement with rookie cornerback Duke Dawson set to return from injured reserve next week.