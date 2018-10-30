Patriots place Eric Rowe on injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
The Patriots have placed cornerback Eric Rowe on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Rowe injured his groin in Week Two. He missed three games, returned for two and sat out Monday night’s victory over Buffalo after missing practice last week.

He had 10 tackles and a pass breakup in four games, with two starts.

Rowe is in the final year of his contract and scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

The Patriots soon will have a replacement with rookie cornerback Duke Dawson set to return from injured reserve next week.

3 responses to “Patriots place Eric Rowe on injured reserve

  1. Rowe has been part of one of the best defensive backfields according to PFF. The Patriots have been very effective against WRs this year. The bulk of passing yards against them come via TEs and RBs (something they have historically been weak against – which is so ironic).

    It’s a shame to see him hurt. He has some really good moments, though inconsistent.

  2. I’m gonna be so happy on the day when hes in his early 30s n becomes no longer capable of being even the below average cb that he is now. Bc that seems like the only way he’ll ever get to play his true position.

    Hopefully whatever team hes on will decide instead of releasing him, to move him to safety as a way to maybe get something out of him b4 they cut him at the end of the season.

    Then we will finally get to see, at least for a few years, how good a career the kid could have had if Chip and Bill weren’t so stubborn.

