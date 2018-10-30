Raiders promote James Cowser

Getty Images

The Raiders promoted linebacker James Cowser from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Cowser, 28, will take the roster spot of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who announced his retirement on Instagram.

Cowser joined the Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah. He spent part of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad and part of it on the active roster, playing six games.

He played all 16 games last season, making 19 tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering two fumbles.