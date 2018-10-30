Rams acquiring Dante Fowler from Jaguars

Getty Images

The Rams spent the offseason making trades to shore up their defense, and continued right up to the deadline.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are acquiring former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jaguars.

The Jaguars ostensibly made their decision on Fowler a year ago, when they didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

He’s been a productive pass-rusher, and that’s what the Rams need, but the Jaguars seemed inclined to move on.

Fowler was suspended from the opener after an offseason arrest, and he was involved in a fight in practice with teammate Yannick Ngakoue.

The Rams gave their 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder in exchange. They dealt for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason.