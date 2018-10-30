Rams acquiring Dante Fowler from Jaguars

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 30, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams spent the offseason making trades to shore up their defense, and continued right up to the deadline.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are acquiring former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jaguars.

The Jaguars ostensibly made their decision on Fowler a year ago, when they didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

He’s been a productive pass-rusher, and that’s what the Rams need, but the Jaguars seemed inclined to move on.

Fowler was suspended from the opener after an offseason arrest, and he was involved in a fight in practice with teammate Yannick Ngakoue.

The Rams gave their 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder in exchange. They dealt for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Rams acquiring Dante Fowler from Jaguars

  9. Smart trade by the Rams and being aggressive. How many teams have been close to the Superbowl over the last decade and actually had a chance to truly compete? Maybe 7-9 teams. The life cycle in the NFL is short and with a cheap QB on a rookie contract, it makes sense to go for it now because who knows what next year will bring in a crazy NFL. Even if the Rams don’t win the Superbowl, they’ll eventually recoup these picks via the compensation system. This is not the NHL and MLB, long and patient rebuilds just do not work.

  13. It is simply amazing how bad the Rams are going to be in 2020-2022. They have basically pushed all of their chips to the middle in hopes to win this year. Clearly, they are the favorites right now, but are we sure they would beat the Saints, Patriots, or Chiefs in the playoffs?

    This is like nothing we have seen before…

  14. IF he can keep his head on straight the Rams just significantly improved arguably their weakest position. All he needs to do apply pressure and keep the opposing QB inside the pocket… And guess who will be waiting for that opposing QB.

  15. Jags fans … what’s the word on this guy?
    ——
    Got most of his sacks on stunts and games. He’s got a gift for it though. Good closer. He also shows up in big games. Has the making of a Super Bowl hero. One of those guys who’s okay most of the time and just balls out in the big game. Seems like Ana expensive rental but if you win the championship then who cares?

  16. Rams are definitely in “win now” mode and being ultra-aggressive. So far they have had smooth sailing and haven’t faced any real adversity. Adding all of these personalities is heaping a lot on the plate of a young coach, impressive as he is. Will be very interesting to see this year play out with some exceptionally good teams at the top (Saints, Chiefs, Pats, Rams)

  17. wrlegrand says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:52 pm
    It is simply amazing how bad the Rams are going to be in 2020-2022. They have basically pushed all of their chips to the middle in hopes to win this year. Clearly, they are the favorites right now, but are we sure they would beat the Saints, Patriots, or Chiefs in the playoffs?

    This is like nothing we have seen before…——————————————————————————————————————————————– The only way they will face the Patriots or Chiefs is in the SB.

  18. Ivan Pavlov says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:39 pm
    Jags fans … what’s the word on this guy?

    ——————

    On the field, can be great. Off the field, a fool.

  19. Honestly surprised the Jaguars were able to get that much for him.

    He’s done almost nothing this year. Suspended the first game. And only 2 sacks and 8 tackles the next seven.

    And he is supposedly not a great presence in the locker room.

  20. He was good when he was on the field. He just had Ngakoue and Campbell in front of him. He has a very high motor, coming from a jags fan, but also watched him in college as a Gators fan

  21. You’ve got Donald and Suh and you need help on the front 7? The Rams be serious about being all in this year….

  23. Rams had a chance to build the right way and make a long run.

    They’ve gotten skiddish of their own past failures, and to say they’re mortgaging their future for a 1, MAYBE 2 year run is an understatement.

    People may look back and see the bright future that could have been with LA Rams. Instead, owner and GM went full Daniel Snyder and threw it all away.

    Oh wait, are they too young to remember you can’t buy a Super Bowl?

  24. wrlegrand What???? How bad they’re gonna be in 2020?

    Put the pipe down. Why ignorant people make comments like this is bizarre……This team is set for a strong run for the next 3 to 5 years, a great mix of young players and veterans, and while they won’t be able to keep all their recent sign players. their depth along with the best coaching staff in the NFL, will keep them right where they are for quite awhile!

  26. On the field, can be great. Off the field, a fool.
    ———————————-

    So like Jameis Winston? Oh wait, Winston is a fool on the field too.

  27. Rams plan to trade the Lombardi Trophy to the Vikings for a ton of picks next year. Win/win. Vikes get their hardware, rams can reload.

  28. unomasmore says:
    October 30, 2018 at 4:10 pm
    Will the Rams get a 3rd round compensatory pick if they lose him?

    =========

    As long as they don’t sign someone else of equal comp value.

  29. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    October 30, 2018 at 3:48 pm
    The Rams will easily win the NFC, yes Eagles fans, its true!
    Your 3 week dynasty has concluded.
    ————————————
    The last time your team won a SuperBowl Dan Marino was 12 years old.
    Your Dolphins have been insignificant for decades.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!