Rams replace Robert Quinn with Dante Fowler, and will it matter all that much?

In the offseason, the Rams reeled in a fourth-round pick, along with a flip-flop of sixth-rounders, by sending pass rusher Robert Quinn to Miami. Now, the Rams have sent a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville for pass rusher Dante Fowler.

So, basically, the Rams gave up more to emerge with a less accomplished player.

Of course, the Rams also unloaded Qunn’s eight-figure salary, with Fowler earning a base rate of $3.6 million. But Fowler will be a free agent in March, because the Jaguars didn’t exercise his fifth-year option. Unless the Rams already know that Fowler is a keeper and thus worthy of an extension, he could be an eight-game (plus postseason) member of the roster. That’s a lot to give up for a half of a season with a player who has shown only flashes of the ability that made him a top-three pick in 2015.

Fowler had two sacks in the AFC championship game, which caused some to view him differently. But he has only two sacks in seven games this year, which may cause those changed minds to re-change.

Then there’s the one-game suspension Fowler served under the Personal Conduct Policy, which makes him susceptible to a longer absence if he has another incident.

Some will say that, if nothing else, Fowler’s departure in 2019 will land the Rams a compensatory draft pick. But here’s the thing; a team needs to have net free-agency losses to get compensatory picks. The Rams have shown a willingness to buy veteran free agents. If they sign as many or more unrestricted free agents than they lose, they’ll get no compensatory picks in 2020 for free-agency movement in 2019.

Ultimately, this move is about mortgaging a chunk of the future in order to address one of the only glaring weaknesses on the roster. Whether Fowler can sufficiently shore up that weakness remains to be seen. In the end, they may have given up a pair of future draft picks and gotten not very much in return.