Rams waive Jamon Brown to make room for Dante Fowler

The Rams traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Jaguars for Dante Fowler on Tuesday in a bid to improve their pass rush and now they’ve made another move to formally create space on the roster for him.

The team announced that they have placed guard Jamon Brown on waivers.

Brown was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2015 and he started 30 games over his first three seasons with the club. He made 16 of those starts at right guard last year, but missed the first two games of this year while serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Austin Blythe took over and Brown has seen action as a reserve the last six weeks. Cutting Brown leaves the Rams with seven offensive linemen on the active roster and both backups are rookies.