Ravens cut Albert McClellan to make room for Ty Montgomery

Getty Images

The Ravens released veteran linebacker and core special teams player Albert McClellan to make room for the addition of running back Ty Montgomery, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The Ravens brought back McClellan on Sept. 17 after C.J. Mosley was injured in the loss to the Bengals. McClellan played in six games with one start and made one tackle.

McClellan joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2010. He played 90 games for the Ravens, starting in 2011. McClellan, who missed all of last season after tearing an ACL, has 147 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in his career.