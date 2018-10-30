Ravens to see how it goes with Ronnie Stanley this week

Getty Images

The Ravens have lost three of their last four games as they head into a Week Nine date with the Steelers that looks like it will loom large in the way the AFC North plays out this season.

They’d like to be at full strength as they try for a sweep of Pittsburgh, but left tackle Ronnie Stanley‘s status is a bit uncertain as the week gets underway.

Stanley got hurt during last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers when quarterback Joe Flacco fell on the back of his leg. Stanley was able to return, but head coach John Harbaugh didn’t rule him in for the matchup with the Steelers.

“I’m not going to get into all that,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We’ll just see how it goes.”

The Ravens went into the game with the Panthers down two starting offensive linemen. It’s not clear if left guard Alex Lewis and right tackle James Hurst will be back this week and adding a third absence to the list would leave the Ravens in a bad way for the divisional showdown.