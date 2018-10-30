Report: Artie Burns was late to walkthrough last week, didn’t play defensively against Browns

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns played only 10 snaps on special teams during Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Despite starting 30 of Pittsburgh’s previous 31 games dating back to 2016, Burns was relegated to spectator duty on defense. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Burns was late to a team walkthrough last week, which may have been the impetus for his lack of use defensively against Cleveland.

Coty Sensabaugh replaced Burns in the starting lineup for the second time this season. Sensabaugh also started against Tampa Bay in Week Three, though Burns still played roughly a third of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps in that game against the Buccaneers.

Burns has started 30 of the 39 career games he’s played for Pittsburgh. He assumed the Steelers starting job after the first seven games of his rookie season in 2016.

He has 19 tackles, a forced fumble, a safety and a pass defended this season for Pittsburgh.