Does Lions General Manager Bob Quinn have another move up his sleeve?

After trading Golden Tate to the Eagles, the Lions have restructured the contract of receiver Marvin Jones, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move saves $2.2 million against the Lions’ cap.

Jones is in the third year of a five-year deal, scheduled to make a $7 million base salary and count $8.6 million against the cap.

He has made 26 catches for 387 yards and five touchdowns this season.