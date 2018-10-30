Report: Scot McCloughan loses grievance against Washington over termination

AP

Former Washington Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan has lost his grievance against his former employer over his firing in March 2017, according to Liz Clarke and Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

McCloughan filed the grievance in September 2017 and a hearing was held last December to discuss the matter. McCloughan was seeking payment of the final $2.8 million he was due on his four-year deal with the club when he was dismissed. The team fired McCloughan for cause with alcohol issues as the alleged reason for his termination.

Peter Harvey, the appointed arbitrator in McCloughan’s grievance, ruled in the team’s favor. McCloughan cannot appeal the decision.

McCloughan has been running a private scouting service that has been contracted by several NFL teams since his departure from Washington.