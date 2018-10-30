Report: Terrelle Pryor to sign with Bills

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that the Bills have offered wide receiver Terrelle Pryor a contract and it appears Pryor likes the way that offer looks.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Pryor is set to sign with the team. There’s no word on when the deal will be official, but it should put Pryor on the roster in time to face the Bears this weekend.

Pryor opened the season with the Jets and caught 14 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns before being released while dealing with a groin injury. The injury has cleared up and Pryor is said to be ready to go when he does complete his deal.

Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones have seen the most snaps at wide receiver for the Bills this season. Pryor’s arrival would likely cut into their playing time unless the Bills decide to see if Pryor’s days as a quarterback at Ohio State can help them fill that spot until Josh Allen is ready to play again.