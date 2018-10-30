Report: Texans closing in on Demaryius Thomas trade

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said recently that he feels his time in Denver may be coming to an end.

It appears that the veteran’s premonition was correct. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are closing in on a deal for the wideout. A mid-round pick is expected to go back to Denver.

The Texans have an opening in their receiving corps with Will Fuller out for the season with a torn ACL. Thomas would join DeAndre Hopkins to keep Deshaun Watson stocked with targets for the rest of the season.

Assuming the deal gets done, Thomas would join the Texans in time for their Week Nine game. That contest will take place in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been watching him for a long time, since he was at Georgia Tech and since he’s been in the NFL,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Thomas in a Tuesday conference call, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “Excellent athletic skills. Great hands. Really good route runner. Very smooth route runner. He’s a tough guy to defend.”

O’Brien may not have to worry about defending Thomas any longer.