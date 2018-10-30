Seahawks release Brandon Marshall

Getty Images

It’s trade deadline day, but not every NFL transaction on Tuesday will include a player moving between teams.

One example of another roster move comes from Seattle. Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks have released veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Marshall signed with the Seahawks in May and made a couple of starts in the early weeks of the season. His playing time has dropped dramatically of late, however. He only played two snaps against the Lions last Sunday as David Moore has joined Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett as the top wideouts in Seattle.

Marshall, who turns 35 next year, had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown this season. Marshall’s 2017 season with the Giants was cut short by injury and he played poorly with the Jets in 2016, so it wouldn’t come as a great surprise if those are the last numbers he posts as an NFL player even with Schefter reporting that he’d like to keep playing.