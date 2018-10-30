Sean McVay says pass rush a focus for Rams ahead of trade deadline

Getty Images

The Rams are 8-0, so they aren’t in desperate need of help before Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline but they aren’t closing the door on a possible trade either.

Head coach Sean McVay said the team is keeping tabs on possible moves and identified pass rushing off the edge as an area that the team is interested in improving. The Rams have 22 sacks on the season, but Samson Ekubam has the only two by a full-time outside linebacker.

“That’s the main one. … If it’s something that fits, then that’s something that we’ll do,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times.

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray‘s name has been bandied about as a possibility as the Broncos seem open to moving veterans and Ray played for Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips in the past. Peter King reported in Football Morning in America that Phillips is “lukewarm” about that idea, however, and adds Dante Fowler of the Jaguars would be of more interest if he’s available.