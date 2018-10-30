Todd Bowles: Record at halfway point is “very frustrating”

Getty Images

The Jets season opened on a promising note with a blowout win over the Lions in the year’s first Monday night game and there was a lot to like about back-to-back wins earlier this month, but two straight losses have dropped the team to 3-5 at the end of the first half.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that he feels the team is “closer from a chemistry standpoint and camaraderie standpoint,” but their on-field work has taken a serious turn for the worse.

“The halfway point right now, it’s very frustrating,” Bowles said in his Monday press conference. “Like I said, we got to put our heads down and we got to correct this and we got to try to come out and win some ball games. The season is not over. Whether halfway through it, three and five, you don’t like where you are but we dug ourselves this hole, we have to dig ourselves out.”

Bowles said he believes the team is capable of correcting what’s wrong and doing so would mark a difference from the last couple of years.

It’s the third straight year that the Jets have been 3-5 at the halfway point of the season and they wound up failing to improve on that record in both 2016 and 2017. Bowles survived back-to-back 5-11 seasons, but another year with a record in that range would make it difficult to argue that the team is showing the kind of progress that would support continuing the relationship for a fifth season.