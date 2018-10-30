Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers inspires me

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
A promo for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Packers features Michael Jordan musing about who is the greatest quarterback ever while hyping a rare matchup between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady acknowledges that it is fun to debate such matters, but notes that it is ultimately “a hypothetical question that is truly impossible to answer.” Brady did say that Rodgers has “every skill you need to be a great quarterback” and that the Packers quarterback provides him with a push to be the best player he can be.

“What he’s done as a quarterback, I think it is is inspiring, even for me,” Brady said on WEEI. “I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with the way he manages himself in the pocket and his ability to throw the football is unlikely anyone probably in the history of the league. It’s pretty awesome to watch.”

Brady said that he is sure that Sunday’s game in New England “will come down to the wire.”

The only other meeting between the two teams with Brady and Rodgers starting came in Green Bay during the 2014 season. The Packers prevailed 26-21 behind two Rodgers touchdown passes and a seven-yard completion to Randall Cobb on third down that allowed them to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.

39 responses to “Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers inspires me

  3. Aaron inspires everyone around him, too. Ty is inspired. So inspired, in fact, that he makes his own decisions against strict coaching orders.

  4. Brady is the GOAT, Rodgers is great. Real winners get thing done when it matters, Rodgers cannot consistently win the big games, so he cannot be entered into the GOAT discussion.

  6. People that are triggered that something positive was implied about Aaron Rodgers in 3…2…1

  13. Since 2012 Brady vs Wilson has been my personal favorite match up.

    @ Sea 24-23
    NE 28-24 SB neutral site
    Sea @ 31-24
    All three games came down to the wire. Literal nail biters.

  14. Brady has obviously had more team success than anyone and you can’t take anything away from him. But deep down I would take Rodgers. The guy does it all, is consistently sharp and in command like Brady and Manning, but he also makes miraculous plays seem commonplace like few QBs ever. Those plays where he somehow evades a sure sack then fires the ball 60 yards downfield into a 1′ by 1′ window.

  15. Brady is so humble like he’s said hes the best for the patriots and that’s all that matters us fans are lucky to have him.

  18. I’m wicked excited for this game….. Rogers & company desperately need this game….it’s gonna be a dog fight for sure…. I hope Sony can play but ONLY if he’s 100%….. it’s probably gonna be a shoot out anyways…..
    It will be fun to watch two of the best QB’s going at it……probably come down to who has the ball last……
    Go Pats!!!!

  23. Rodgers is a great QB and could be an all time great.

    Unfortunately – I don’t think he has the durability to last long enough to get there.

  24. Lockport Lax says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:15 pm
    Bet the Packers are studying what the Bill’s did to shut brady right down last night…
    —————-
    They were in nickel and dime all night because there was absolutely zero threat to run. Patterson did well but he isn’t a running back 🙂 Gronk is also not healthy, and that was obvious.

    When Michel comes back what the Bills did won’t work very well if they try again.

  25. “scoops1 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:15 pm
    i got a real problem with football fans who hate Tom Brady…..”

    Hate is a strong word. I dislike Brady because he’s wildly arrogant but plays it down in front of the cameras like he’s a choir boy. Rodgers is arrogant and doesn’t care who knows it or who cares about it. I can respect that, though I’m not a fan of it.

  30. I have to agree with TheWizard…

    I make not like Brady but I respect what he’s done and continues to do. The biggest thing to me about Brady is I’ve never heard him talk down about any opponent.

  31. What happens if you switch Rodgers and Brady and Tom has to play with dumb dumb McCarthy as his coach… we would be talking about everything 180 degrees opposite

  32. “What he’s done as a quarterback, I think it is is inspiring, even for me,” Brady said on WEEI. “I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with the way he manages himself in the pocket and his ability to throw the football is unlikely anyone probably in the history of the league. It’s pretty awesome to watch.”

    Looking at what Brady said – it makes sense.

    Rodgers was gifted with a ton of natural ability. Tom wasn’t – he had to work hard to become the QB he is. Even at 41 years of age, Brady is not above practicing to make himself better.

    Contrast that to Mr. “I don’t need to practice” Rodgers…

  33. When I watch Rodgers play, I repeatedly find myself impressed with his talent. He may well be a better passer than Brady. On the other hand, I feel Brady has done more for him team. He takes less of the cap, is an amazing teammate, and is very talented as well. I guess of the two, I would lean towards Brady if I could pick a quarterback. I always like a team-first player. Whether being a team-first player is what has led him to being a lot more successful than Rodgers is less clear, but I would guess it plays a part.

  35. steelcurtainn says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    How cute! Except Rodgers don’t cheat.
    —-
    Neither does Brady.

    The Steelers do though. Dr Rydze says hi. 🙂 And your HOF QB tainted your first 4 titles by admitting he and his team used illegal PEDs to win titles.

  37. “I inspire you too, right Tom? Right, buddy? I bet I do, out there all day just throwing that football. Right, big fella? Oooh, ooh, over here! …he probably just didn’t hear me, you guys.” — Joe Flacco

  38. How cute! Except Rodgers don’t cheat.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    How does Brady cheat? Try using actual facts instead of fake innuendo. If you want to say Deflategate (laughable, but we all know that’s where this is going), I would tread lightly. Rodgers openly admitted to trying to pump balls above the legal PSI and sneak it past the officials, thereby trying to gain a competitive advantage. Sound familiar?

