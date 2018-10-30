Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers inspires me

Getty Images

A promo for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Packers features Michael Jordan musing about who is the greatest quarterback ever while hyping a rare matchup between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady acknowledges that it is fun to debate such matters, but notes that it is ultimately “a hypothetical question that is truly impossible to answer.” Brady did say that Rodgers has “every skill you need to be a great quarterback” and that the Packers quarterback provides him with a push to be the best player he can be.

“What he’s done as a quarterback, I think it is is inspiring, even for me,” Brady said on WEEI. “I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with the way he manages himself in the pocket and his ability to throw the football is unlikely anyone probably in the history of the league. It’s pretty awesome to watch.”

Brady said that he is sure that Sunday’s game in New England “will come down to the wire.”

The only other meeting between the two teams with Brady and Rodgers starting came in Green Bay during the 2014 season. The Packers prevailed 26-21 behind two Rodgers touchdown passes and a seven-yard completion to Randall Cobb on third down that allowed them to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.