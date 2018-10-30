Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

The retirement of Thurman Thomas’ number was the Monday night highlight for the Bills.

A call for the Dolphins to part ways with QB Ryan Tannehill.

Patriots QB Tom Brady addressed the possibility that the team will make a trade on Tuesday.

The Jets running game has not been productive enough.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst hope to connect for more touchdowns in the future.

Former Bengals assistant coaches had a rough time of it on Monday.

The Hue Jackson era with the Browns came crashing to an end.

Steelers T Alejandro Villanueva is coming off a strong performance.

WR Vyncint Smith is in line for more playing time with the Texans.

TE Mo Alie-Cox had a big catch for the Colts.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone will be evaluating himself during the bye week.

A look back at past Titans games against the Cowboys.

Will the Broncos pull the trigger on a WR Demaryius Thomas trade?

The Chiefs will be the first opponent for the Gregg Williams Browns.

The Chargers feel good as they return from their bye week.

It doesn’t look like Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch will return from injured reserve.

Checking in on the Cowboys’ playoff odds.

Said Giants LB Connor Barwin, “There’s an opportunity in everything and this is really bad, but adversity can bring teams together and you could see people’s true colors. You can see who’s tough and who wants to be here and all that stuff is what can be happening now over the next two months.”

Will RB Josh Adams‘ play affect the Eagles’ decisions at the trade deadline?

Washington coach Jay Gruden sees better things coming for the team’s passing game.

Former Bears TE Zach Miller reflected on his knee injury one year after it happened.

A look at RB Ameer Abdullah‘s role with the Lions.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander held up pretty well while being targeted often by the Rams.

Losing the turnover battle rarely works out for the Vikings.

Falcons K Matt Bryant will test his hamstring later this week.

Comparing Panthers QB Cam Newton‘s play this year to his MVP campaign.

CB Eli Apple hopes to play faster in future Saints outings.

Not everyone is on board with the Buccaneers starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick this week.

The two Cardinals wins this season have both featured WR Christian Kirk touchdowns.

Will the Rams make a trade addition on Tuesday?

The 49ers aren’t closing out their opponents.

What does Willie Mays have to do with Seahawks P Michael Dickson?