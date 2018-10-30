Tyvis Powell could start for 49ers with Jaquiski Tartt, Antone Exum injured

Getty Images

Neither Jaquiski Tartt or Antone Exum were able to practice for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday as they prepare for Thursday night’s matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

Tartt has missed two games for the 49ers this season because of a shoulder injury and was forced out of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals due to continuing issues. Meanwhile, Exum, who started the two games Tartt missed, also left Sunday’s game after sustaining a concussion.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Tyvis Powell could get his first career start at strong safety in place of Tartt and Exum.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Exum from being able to play due to there not being enough time for him to clear concussion protocols prior to Thursday night’s game. He didn’t explicitly rule out Tartt from being able to play but said “it’s probably doubtful.”

Powell was an undrafted free agent signing of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He appeared in eight games with Seattle while performing primarily on special teams. He bounced around the practice squad of the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts in 2017 before landing with the 49ers. He’s appeared in seven games for San Francisco since then, including four games this season.

Marcell Harris is also expected to be activated off injured reserve to be available for the game as well. He landed on injured reserve at the start of the season due to a hamstring injury.