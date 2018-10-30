Week Nine power rankings

1. Rams (8-0; last week No. 1): Win the next three, and it will be time for the ’72 Dolphins to start getting a little antsy.

2. Saints (6-1; No. 2): An NFC West reunion game gives the Saints a chance to jump to No. 1.

3. Patriots (6-2; No. 3): It was sluggish, it was sloppy, it was uninspiring. And they still beat the Bills by 19 points.

4. Chiefs (7-1; No. 4): They get the dysfunctional Browns at a time when they are much more dysfunctional than usual.

5. Chargers (5-2; No. 5): The return of Joey Bosa will make a playoff contender a Super Bowl contender.

6. Steelers (4-2-1; No. 9): The Steelers have gotten nearly as many Browns coaches fired as they’ve won Super Bowls.

7. Washington (5-2; No. 10): I love a great story, and there’s no story better than a 33-year-old future Hall of Fame tailback leading a team he joined barely two months ago to a potential division title.

8. Panthers (5-2; No. 11): My friends at WFNZ will surely still find a way to complain about the Panthers being ranked this high.

9. Vikings (4-3-1; No. 6): The Vikings desperately need on-field leadership that will keep players from folding the tents after unexpected adversity strikes, like a 14-point swing late in the first half of a game.

10. Eagles (4-4; No. 12): If the Eagles make it back to the playoffs, they definitely will have earned it, with five division games left, including four against Dallas and Washington.

11. Texans (5-3; No. 14): If the core players stay healthy, the Texans can be a major force come January.

12. Bengals (5-3; No. 13): Sometimes, players-only meetings work. Barely.

13. Packers (3-3-1; No. 8): Tanks fer nuttin’, Ty Montgomery.

14. Bears (4-3; No. 17): With Nathan Peterman potentially playing quarterback for the Bills on Sunday, they may as well change the standings to 5-3..

15. Seahawks (4-3; No. 18): The biggest threat to the Rams in the playoffs could be residing in their division.

16. Ravens (4-4; No. 7): The most dangerous team in the AFC postseason may not make it there, to the delight of the Patriots and Chiefs.

17. Lions (3-4; No. 15): A team that has been too inconsistent gets a chance to take a bite out of the Vikings in a venue where the Lions are 2-0.

18. Dolphins (4-4; No. 16): As it turns out, Brocktober is the shortest month of the year.

19. Falcons (3-4; No. 19): Whether they have a chance to play in January will depend largely on what they do in November.

20. Buccaneers (3-4; No. 20): The revolving door at quarterback will continue to spin until the revolving door at coach starts spinning, again.

21. Cowboys (3-4; No. 21): There’s a strange blend of hope and desperation for a Cowboys team that goes one week at a time from hopeful to desperate.

22. Jaguars (3-5; No. 22): In football, drink-and-dash usually refers to taking a swig of Gatorade before running to the field.

23. Browns (2-5-1; No. 23): Two steps back will lead to a to-be-determined number of steps forward.

24. Broncos (3-5; No. 24): The Broncos should just stop drafting quarterbacks.

25. Titans (3-4; No. 25): The window is quickly closing on a playoff run.

26. Colts (3-5; No. 27): That overtime loss to the Texans could end up being the game that keeps the Colts out of playoff contention.

27. Jets (3-5; No. 26): With plenty of coaches lining up to work with Baker Mayfield, the consolation prize may be a chance to work with Sam Darnold.

28. Cardinals (2-6; No. 32): Sweeping the 49ers doesn’t mean what it once did.

29. Bills (2-6; No. 28): On Monday night, there were half as many dildos thrown as there were points scored by the home team.

30. 49ers (1-7; No. 29): Those pesky Santa Clara traffic problems will be back in a big way on Thursday night.

31. Raiders (1-6; No. 30): Sean McDonough has volunteered to handle Thursday night’s game for FOX.

32. Giants (1-7; No. 31): Usually, that embarrassing one-year-too-many from a fallen star happens with a different team.

  1. 1) Sean McVay is smarter than 16-0. Rest your players. Keep the SB alive.
    2) Saints stronger than I thought.
    3) Score aside, Patriots barely beat the Bills. (*The Bills*), and Brady had less than an 86 QBR which I believe was less than Blake Bortles. Sorry this is not a #3 team
    4) I’d actually put the Chargers over the Chiefs. I think they are quietly becoming the class of the AFC
    5) Vikings way too high. SKOL!
    6) Can’t argue with that bottom 10!

  2. The Bucs are number one in offense, and in fact, on pass to surpass the 2013 Broncos for most yards gained in a season ever. Number one in first downs, etc etc – and yet they’re 3-4. What a complete waste of unreal talent at Receiver and Tight End. It IS after all, Koetters play design and playbook that is moving the ball up and down the field. Someon/anyone to bring true stability to the quarteback position would make that team scary.I am aware their Defense is horrible. You know who’s defense is horrible as well? The Chiefs. The difference between the Chiefs and Bucs is a stud quarterback and a great coach.

  9. The Titans can’t beat anyone. They should be #32. Worst team in the league. You can’t honestly make an argument that they could beat the Giants. OBJ would put up 300 yards against Malcolm Butler and Saquon Barkley would make them look like a high school team.

  10. As happens almost every year, the Ravens are imploding as the Steelers start to get it going heading into a match-up.

  13. New Orleans at #2? Seriously? New Orleans has beat one team with a winning record and that was the powerhouse we know as the Redskins. Let’s see who else they have beaten….
    The Browns by 3pts.
    The Falcons in OT
    The Ravens by 1 point
    They got beat by Tampa Bay
    and yet they are the 2nd best team in the NFL right now according the Florio brain trust. Nevermind you have KC who has played probably the toughest first 8 games in the NFL and their only loss is to the Patriots on the road with a last second field goal. If the Saints and the Rams had to play the Chiefs schedule they would both have 3 losses
    Your rankings are a joke.

