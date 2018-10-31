49ers list C.J. Beathard as questionable

AP

The 49ers list quarterback C.J. Beathard as questionable. That’s better than doubtful, and Beathard did have a limited practice Wednesday.

But there remains a question about whether Beathard or Nick Mullens will start Thursday night’s game. Mullens has served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Beathard since Jimmy Garoppolo‘s torn ACL.

The 49ers ruled out safety Antone Exum (concussion), linebacker Reuben Foster (hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder).

Running back Matt Breida (ankle), receiver Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf, heel) joined Beathard as questionable.