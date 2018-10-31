A.J. Green undergoing further testing on foot

Getty Images

All indications Tuesday were that Bengals receiver A.J. Green‘s protective boot simply was a precaution. But now Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Green is “not out of the woods” yet with his foot injury.

The Pro Bowler’s foot remains swollen, prompting the Bengals to send Green for further testing.

The Bengals are on their open date this week but play the Saints in Week 10. Their next injury report comes Nov. 7.

Green played 62 of 66 snaps against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

He has 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season.