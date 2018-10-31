Aaron Rodgers limited in practice due to knee injury

Getty Images

Emerging from a Week Seven bye, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fully participated in each practice preceding the game against the Rams. With a Week Nine showdown looming against the Patriots, Rodgers was once again affected by the injury he suffered during the season opener.

Rodgers was limited in practice on Wednesday, due to the knee injury sustained in the first half of the game against the Bears.

Also limited were cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring), tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee), and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee).

Not practicing for the Packers were linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back).