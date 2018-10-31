Aaron Rodgers: Tom Brady’s five titles end most discussions about GOAT

Getty Images

Tom Brady said Wednesday that debate about the greatest quarterback — and ultimately greatest player — in NFL history is “a hypothetical question that is truly impossible to answer.” Aaron Rodgers respectfully disagrees.

“I let you guys worry about those types of conversations,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think that’s end-of-career conversations. . . . I’m just worried about winning right now. He’s got five championships, so that ends most discussions, I think.”

Brady and Rodgers have met only once previously. The Packers won 26-21 at Lambeau Field as Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady went 22-of-35 for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers and Patriots are not scheduled to meet again for four years. Thus, the only way they meet again before 2022 is in the Super Bowl.