Adam Vinatieri wins his 18th AFC special teams player of the week award

Getty Images

He already had 17 of them, but now Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri needs to make room on his mantel for another player of the week award.

The NFL announced that Adam Vinatieri is the AFC special teams player of the week for the 18th time, the most times any kicker has won a player of the week award.

Vinatieri went 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. In the process he passed Morten Andersen for the most points in NFL history.

Vinatieri’s current record of 2,550 points is sure to be extended, this year and likely for another year or two as well. Vinatieri is the oldest player in the NFL, but he isn’t slowing down.