Adrian Peterson named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson‘s rebound season continued in fine fashion against the Giants last Sunday.

Peterson scored both touchdowns for Washington in a 20-13 win that moved them to 5-2 on the season. He caught a touchdown pass in the first half and iced the win with a 64-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Peterson, who ran for 149 yards on 26 carries, has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of those efforts.

He’s now up to 587 rushing yards in seven games this season, which is his most since the start of the 2015 season and he said after Sunday’s game that he feels he’s getting better as the year unfolds. That’s good news for Washington and for his chances of winning the comeback player of the year come the end of the season.