Adrian Peterson sits out practice with shoulder

Washington running back Adrian Peterson missed practice Wednesday, resting his shoulder injury. It does not seem a major concern.

Peterson, 33, has averaged 19 touches per game thus far, with 738 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. Coach Jay Gruden doesn’t have a major concern about that either.

“I really don’t ever think about his age or wearing him down,” Gruden said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He’s never come to me or Randy [Jordan] and said, ‘Hey, I need less workload; I need people to come in for me.’ If that happens, then sure I will take it off of him, but he’s playing so well right now, when we call a running play, he better be out there. No offense to the other backs that we have, he’s just playing really well, and he’s handling the workload right now.

“Every game is different. This week we might have to throw the ball a little more. They might load up the box, and we’ll have to throw it a little bit more, but right now he’s in a great place. He’s still feeling his way through some of these different types of runs that we have and he’s handling them extremely well, and I expect him to be a major part of our offense moving forward. He has to be right now, the way we are throwing the ball. Once we get the balance to where we want it, I think we can be a lot more effective on offense.”

Washington had seven other players miss practice Wednesday: receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), guard Shawn Lauvao (calf), receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee), running back Chris Thompson (rib), safety Montae Nicholson (neck/hip), tackle Trent Williams (thumb/shoulder) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (knee).