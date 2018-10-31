Andy Reid on lack of trades: There wasn’t anything to move on

Getty Images

Perhaps more surprising than the trades that were made on Tuesday are the trades that weren’t. The Chiefs, despite a defense that may be just bad enough to keep the team from getting to the Super Bowl, did nothing to enhance it with established talent under contract with other teams.

Coach Andy Reid was asked to explain the decision not to make any trades on Wednesday. While he initially danced around it, an answer eventually bubbled up.

“I mean that’d probably be a good question for [G.M.] Brett [Veach],” Reid initially said. “I know where his mind is, there just wasn’t anything there that he felt he needed to move on. He felt comfortable with doing that. He’s not going to do something just to do it to appease. He’s going to do what’s best for the Chiefs and he’s really good about that. That’s just where he’s at.”

The Chiefs had been linked to Seahawks safety Earl Thomas before a broken leg ended his season. Players like Giants safety Landon Collins and cornerback Janoris Jenkins were believed to be available, but nothing happened.

The Chiefs still hope to eventually get safety Eric Berry back in the lineup. He hasn’t played since tearing an Achilles tendon in the first week of the 2017 regular season.