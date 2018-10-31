Baker Mayfield on coaching change: We’ll see what kind of men we have in this room

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t have much to say about the possibility of his Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley following him to Cleveland, but he was more forthcoming about the move the Browns made to open up the head coaching position.

Mayfield called the firings of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley his “welcome to the business moment.” He also said “bring it on” when asked about the challenge of steering the team through choppy waters and added that “my leadership, my presence and making sure that guys stay focused is more important now than ever.”

“It is one of those things that you can handle it as a distraction or you can use it to come together as a team,” Mayfield said. “This locker room can become a lot tighter. With all the distractions, we will see what kind of men we have in this room – not what kind of team that we have but what kind of men can handle a distraction the right way — can come together and focus on doing their job and doing it at a high level against a great team coming Sunday.”

The Chiefs are going to be a tough opponent regardless of how well the Browns focus their energies on the task at hand, which may be why Mayfield added that the upheaval on the coaching staff can’t be used as an excuse for coming up short.