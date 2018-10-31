Baker Mayfield says Browns should have taken Mahomes over Garrett

Getty Images

The Browns drafted Myles Garrett with the first overall choice in 2017. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick this year, said Cleveland should have selected Patrick Mahomes in hindsight.

“Talent wise, I thought he should have been,” Mayfield said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I love Myles but. . . .

“Coming from the Texas Tech system, there are always your skeptics, people doubting the fact that all he did was sit back there and throw the ball. He threw it 88 times in our game [a 66-59 Oklahoma victory over Texas Tech], but when it comes down to it, throwing the ball is throwing the ball, and he’s really good at it.”

It’s hard to argue with Mayfield’s observation, even though Garrett’s eight sacks ties for second in the NFL behind Aaron Donald‘s 10.

If the Browns had taken Mahomes, the Chiefs likely still have Alex Smith. Washington may still have Kirk Cousins. Minnesota may still have Case Keenum. Denver would have? And Mayfield and Garrett both would have gone elsewhere.

Mayfield spent the 2013 season at Texas Tech. Mahomes was there 2014-16.

Their 2016 shootout was a classic with Mayfield’s Oklahoma team beating Mahomes’ Texas Tech team 66-59 as the teams combined for a Division I single-game record 1,708 yards.

“There was a play in that college game, he was rolling to his left, flicked it and went about 65 in the air for a touchdown, back of the end zone,” Mayfield said. “He does stuff that you can’t even think that would actually be possible.’’